CIA World Tour: What has the Agency done in your country?

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has had a storied past replete with assassination toys, illegal spying, and shadowy activities the world over. They’re literally the stuff that Hollywood flicks are formed upon, and they’ve also been some of the most powerful representatives of the United States abroad - the impression they’ve left is unsavory, to say the least.

To what extent has this legendary American governmental agency been involved with our worldwide neighbors and what record of it still exists?

Building off of the diligent research done by others and incorporating the contents of the recently-released CREST database, MuckRock - with your help - is building a global map of Agency activities, sourcing materials from CIA’s own records.

This is just a start. We’ll need a lot of help. Want to join in? Let us know via email, on Twitter, or on Facebook. Send us the interesting materials you’ve found, and we’ll add it to our growing database.

(For the current iteration, we’ve been relying on CREST, Tim Weiner’s Legacy of Ashes, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and CIA’s own resources. Have suggestions for more? Please let us know!)

Image via HD Wallpaper Daily