It took the CIA four years to release its policy on casual Friday

After years of processing, Agency releases heavily-redacted dress code that reveals … they don’t have a dress code
Written by JPat Brown
Edited by Michael Morisy

Back in 2013, MuckRock’s Mara Berg requested office apparel guidelines from several federal agencies, including the CIA.

One by one, these agencies responded, and we even wrote about their respective acceptance of short pants, but true to form, the CIA kept delaying, and delaying, and delaying …

that is, until just last month, when the Agency finally released their long-awaited dress code …

which revealed that … they didn’t have a dress code.

But hey, at least we now know Casual Fridays are a thing at Langley.

Ah, the old CIA FOIA Officer motto - “Why underwhelm today, when you could underwhelm three years from now?” Read the full release on the request page, or embedded below:

Image via Paramount Pictures

